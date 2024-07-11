₹1626 • HDFC Bank
COMMENT
1620
1585
1645
1670
Go short only below 1620. Keep the stop-loss at 1630
₹1648 • Infosys
COMMENT
1630
1615
1665
1680
Go short only below 1630. Keep the stop-loss at 1635
₹451 • ITC
COMMENT
446
444
453
456
Go long only above 453. Stop-loss can be kept at 452
₹298 • ONGC
COMMENT
293
289
300
304
Take fresh longs above 300. Keep the stop-loss at 299
₹3167 • Reliance Ind.
COMMENT
3130
3090
3185
3220
Go long only above 3185. Stop-loss can be kept at 3170
₹849 • SBI
COMMENT
844
837
853
861
Go short only below 844. Stop-loss can be placed at 846
₹3910 • TCS
COMMENT
3900
3850
3940
3970
Take fresh shorts below 3900. Keep the stop-loss at 3910
24343 • Nifty 50 Futures
COMMENT
24250
24200
24400
24550
Go long only on a break above 24400 with a stop-loss at 24380
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
