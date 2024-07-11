₹1626 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1620

1585

1645

1670

Go short only below 1620. Keep the stop-loss at 1630

₹1648 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1630

1615

1665

1680

Go short only below 1630. Keep the stop-loss at 1635

₹451 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

446

444

453

456

Go long only above 453. Stop-loss can be kept at 452

₹298 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

293

289

300

304

Take fresh longs above 300. Keep the stop-loss at 299

₹3167 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3130

3090

3185

3220

Go long only above 3185. Stop-loss can be kept at 3170

₹849 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

844

837

853

861

Go short only below 844. Stop-loss can be placed at 846

₹3910 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3900

3850

3940

3970

Take fresh shorts below 3900. Keep the stop-loss at 3910

24343 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24250

24200

24400

24550

Go long only on a break above 24400 with a stop-loss at 24380

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

