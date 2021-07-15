Day Trading Guide for July 15, 2021

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
₹1499 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1450
1520
|
1545
Buy the stock of HDFC Bank if it bounces off the support at ₹1,480; maintain a tight stop-loss
₹1577 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1535
1590
|
1620
Initiate fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹1,560 as the stock has moves past ₹1,575
₹204 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
202
200
205
|
208
Initiate fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹202 if the stock breaks out of resistance at ₹205
₹120 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
118
116
122
|
125
The stock of ONGC is witnessing buying interest at lower levels. Buy on dips with a fixed stop-loss
₹2086 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2085
2065
2115
|
2135
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,100
₹431 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
424
419
435
|
440
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI breaches the hurdle at ₹435
₹3214 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3170
3150
3215
|
3235
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss as the stock is currently near a resistance
15869 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15850
15800
15900
|
15940
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses lower from 15,900 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
