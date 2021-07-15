Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 15, 2021

| Updated on July 14, 2021

₹1499 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1450

1520

1545

Buy the stock of HDFC Bank if it bounces off the support at ₹1,480; maintain a tight stop-loss

₹1577 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1535

1590

1620

Initiate fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹1,560 as the stock has moves past ₹1,575

₹204 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

202

200

205

208

Initiate fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹202 if the stock breaks out of resistance at ₹205

₹120 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

118

116

122

125

The stock of ONGC is witnessing buying interest at lower levels. Buy on dips with a fixed stop-loss

₹2086 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2085

2065

2115

2135

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,100

₹431 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

424

419

435

440

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI breaches the hurdle at ₹435

₹3214 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3170

3150

3215

3235

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss as the stock is currently near a resistance

15869 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15850

15800

15900

15940

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses lower from 15,900 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 15, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.