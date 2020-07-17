Day Trading Guide for July 17, 2020

The people’s car...now electric
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
₹1062 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1050
1035
1080
|
1095
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,050 levels
₹910 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
900
890
920
|
930
Make use of intra-day dips to initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹900 levels
₹193 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
190
187
196
|
199
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses down from ₹196 levels
₹76 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
74
71
78
|
80
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC fails to move beyond ₹78 levels
₹1843 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1830
1810
1860
|
1880
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL declines below ₹1,830 levels
₹186 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
180
175
190
|
195
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock jumps above ₹190 levels
₹2233 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2210
2180
2255
|
2280
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹2,210 levels
10713 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10650
10580
10770
|
10830
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 10,770 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
