Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 17, 2020

₹1062 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1050

1035

1080

1095

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,050 levels

₹910 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

900

890

920

930

Make use of intra-day dips to initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹900 levels

₹193 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

190

187

196

199

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses down from ₹196 levels

₹76 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

74

71

78

80

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC fails to move beyond ₹78 levels

₹1843 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1830

1810

1860

1880

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL declines below ₹1,830 levels

₹186 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

180

175

190

195

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock jumps above ₹190 levels

₹2233 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2210

2180

2255

2280

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹2,210 levels

10713 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10650

10580

10770

10830

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 10,770 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 17, 2020
technical analysis
