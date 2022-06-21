Day trading guide for June 21: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1322 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1295 1265 1345 1400 Bouncing back from a trend support. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1280 ₹1415 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1370 1325 1470 1530 Wait for a rise and go short if the stock reverses lower from 1470. Keep the stop-loss at 1495 ₹264 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 261 256 266 270 Resistance ahead. Go short if only if the stock breaks below 261. Stop-loss can be kept at 263 ₹134 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 130 126 139 141 Limited room on the upside. Go short with a stop-loss at 141 if the stock turns down from 139 ₹2543 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2485 2450 2575 2600 Can fall further before reversing higher. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 2590 ₹434 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 428 424 440 447 Short-term outlook is bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 438. Keep the stop-loss at 442 ₹3113 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3090 3020 3180 3240 Resistance can cap the upside. Wait for a rise and go short at 3175 with a stop-loss at 3205 15366 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 15200 15000 15430 15650 Stuck in a narrow range. Wait for the range breakout and take trades accordingly. S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.