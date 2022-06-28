Day Trading Guide for June 28, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1356 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1340 1320 1380 1400 Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1355 if the stock bounces from the support at 1340. ₹1475 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1465 1440 1485 1510 Hovers above a support. Go short if the stock breaks below 1465. Stop-loss can be kept at 1480 ₹270 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 267 264 272 275 Short-term bias is positive. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 268. Keep the stop-loss at 265 ₹141 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 139 136 146 154 Can rise further before a reversal happens. Go short now and at 140 with a stop-loss at 137. ₹2492 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2440 2400 2510 2560 Fresh fall is looking likely. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 2505. Keep the stop-loss at 2525 ₹461 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 459 452 472 478 Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 460. Stop-loss can be placed at 457 ₹3313 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3300 3280 3360 3400 Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges 15838 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 15770 15680 15940 16120 Outlook is unclear. Go long with a stop-loss at 15880 only if the contract breaks above 15940. S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.