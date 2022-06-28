hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 28, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jun 27, 2022

Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1356 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1340

1320

1380

1400

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1355 if the stock bounces from the support at 1340.

₹1475 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1465

1440

1485

1510

Hovers above a support. Go short if the stock breaks below 1465. Stop-loss can be kept at 1480

₹270 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

267

264

272

275

Short-term bias is positive. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 268. Keep the stop-loss at 265

₹141 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

139

136

146

154

Can rise further before a reversal happens. Go short now and at 140 with a stop-loss at 137.

₹2492 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2440

2400

2510

2560

Fresh fall is looking likely. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 2505. Keep the stop-loss at 2525

₹461 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

459

452

472

478

Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 460. Stop-loss can be placed at 457

₹3313 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3300

3280

3360

3400

Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges

15838 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15770

15680

15940

16120

Outlook is unclear. Go long with a stop-loss at 15880 only if the contract breaks above 15940.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 28, 2022
technical analysis
