Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 29, 2021

| Updated on June 28, 2021

₹1512 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1485

1525

1540

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock climbs above ₹1,525 levels

₹1571 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1560

1545

1580

1590

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹1,560 levels

₹203 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

201

198

205

207

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC declines below ₹201 levels

₹122 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

120

117

125

128

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC advances above ₹125 levels

₹2086 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2060

2040

2104

2125

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rallies beyond ₹2,104 levels

₹426 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

420

415

431

437

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹420 levels

₹3335 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3320

3300

3355

3375

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹3,355 levels

15854 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15800

15730

15910

15970

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves above 15,910 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 29, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.