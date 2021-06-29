Day Trading Guide for June 29, 2021

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
₹1512 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1485
1525
|
1540
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock climbs above ₹1,525 levels
₹1571 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1560
1545
1580
|
1590
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹1,560 levels
₹203 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
201
198
205
|
207
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC declines below ₹201 levels
₹122 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
120
117
125
|
128
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC advances above ₹125 levels
₹2086 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2060
2040
2104
|
2125
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rallies beyond ₹2,104 levels
₹426 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
420
415
431
|
437
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹420 levels
₹3335 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3320
3300
3355
|
3375
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹3,355 levels
15854 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15800
15730
15910
|
15970
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves above 15,910 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...