Day Trading Guide for March 10, 2021

| Updated on March 09, 2021

₹1562 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1538

1575

1590

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,550 levels

₹1345 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1332

1320

1355

1365

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹1,332 levels

₹207 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

205

203

210

213

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹210 levels

₹116 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

113

110

120

123

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹120 levels

₹2190 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2175

2155

2210

2230

The stock of RIL continues to test a key resistance. Go long with a stiff stop-loss on a rally above ₹2210 levels

₹387 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

383

378

393

398

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹383 levels

₹3049 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3030

3010

3080

3100

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹3,030 levels

15134 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15075

15010

15180

15240

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 15,075 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 10, 2021
technical analysis
stock market
