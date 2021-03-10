Day Trading Guide for March 10, 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
₹1562 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1538
1575
|
1590
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,550 levels
₹1345 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1332
1320
1355
|
1365
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹1,332 levels
₹207 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
205
203
210
|
213
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹210 levels
₹116 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
113
110
120
|
123
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹120 levels
₹2190 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2175
2155
2210
|
2230
The stock of RIL continues to test a key resistance. Go long with a stiff stop-loss on a rally above ₹2210 levels
₹387 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
383
378
393
|
398
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹383 levels
₹3049 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3030
3010
3080
|
3100
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹3,030 levels
15134 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15075
15010
15180
|
15240
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 15,075 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
