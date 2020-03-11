Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 11, 2020

| Updated on March 10, 2020 Published on March 11, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1100 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1086

1072

1115

1130

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,115 levels

 

₹703 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

690

680

712

724

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹712 levels

 

₹177 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

174

171

180

183

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹174 levels

 

₹74 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

73

71

78

81

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rallies above ₹78 levels

 

₹1113 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1100

1085

1130

1145

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL gains above ₹1,130 levels

 

₹253 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

247

240

260

267

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹247 levels

 

₹1972 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1950

1930

1995

2020

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,995 levels

 

10462 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10400

10350

10510

10575

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 10,510 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 11, 2020
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7