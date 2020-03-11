Day Trading Guide for March 11, 2020

The Delhi riot as it happened
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1100 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1086
1072
1115
1130
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,115 levels
₹703 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
690
680
712
724
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹712 levels
₹177 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
174
171
180
183
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹174 levels
₹74 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
73
71
78
81
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rallies above ₹78 levels
₹1113 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1100
1085
1130
1145
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL gains above ₹1,130 levels
₹253 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
247
240
260
267
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹247 levels
₹1972 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1950
1930
1995
2020
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,995 levels
10462 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10400
10350
10510
10575
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 10,510 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
