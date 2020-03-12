Day Trading Guide for March 12, 2020

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1112 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1098
1086
1125
1145
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,098 levels
₹685 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
676
670
695
704
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rebounds up from ₹676 levels
₹175 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
173
171
179
181
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹173 levels
₹71 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
69
66
74
77
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹74 levels
₹1153 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1140
1125
1166
1180
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,140 levels
₹245 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
240
235
253
260
Utilise intra-day dips to buy the stock of SBI while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹240 levels
₹1954 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1935
1915
1975
1995
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS moves beyond ₹1,975 levels
10450 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10400
10350
10510
10575
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rallies above 10,510 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
