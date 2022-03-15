hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 15, 2022

Updated on: Mar 14, 2022

₹1442 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1410

1385

1450

1475

Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 1450. Keep the stop-loss at 1435

₹1891 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1840

1800

1915

1960

Near-term outlook is positive. Go long now and on dips at 1860 with a stop-loss at 1830

₹239 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

236

234

242

246

Upmove strengthens. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 237. Keep the stop-loss at 235

₹172 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

169

163

176

180

Short-term bias is negative. Go short on a break below 169. Stop-loss can be placed at 173.

₹2418 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2400

2345

2450

2500

Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 2465 if the stock reverses lower from 2450.

₹485 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

482

475

494

505

Near-term view is bullish. Initiate fresh long positions now and at 484 with a stop-loss at 479

₹3643 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3600

3560

3690

3740

Wait for a rise and go short if the stock turns down from 3690. Keep the stop-loss at 3715

16909 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16850

16730

17030

17200

Short-term outlook is bullish. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 16820

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 15, 2022
technical analysis

