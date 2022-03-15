Day Trading Guide for March 15, 2022

₹1442 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1410
1385
1450
|
1475
Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 1450. Keep the stop-loss at 1435
₹1891 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1840
1800
1915
|
1960
Near-term outlook is positive. Go long now and on dips at 1860 with a stop-loss at 1830
₹239 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
236
234
242
|
246
Upmove strengthens. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 237. Keep the stop-loss at 235
₹172 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
169
163
176
|
180
Short-term bias is negative. Go short on a break below 169. Stop-loss can be placed at 173.
₹2418 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2400
2345
2450
|
2500
Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 2465 if the stock reverses lower from 2450.
₹485 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
482
475
494
|
505
Near-term view is bullish. Initiate fresh long positions now and at 484 with a stop-loss at 479
₹3643 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3600
3560
3690
|
3740
Wait for a rise and go short if the stock turns down from 3690. Keep the stop-loss at 3715
16909 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16850
16730
17030
|
17200
Short-term outlook is bullish. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 16820
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
March 15, 2022