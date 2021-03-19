Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 19, 2021

| Updated on March 18, 2021

₹1490 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1466

1510

1525

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,510 levels

₹1336 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1324

1310

1350

1365

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys fails to move beyond ₹1,350 levels

₹217 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

214

212

220

223

The stock is witnessing buying interest at lower levels. Buy in declines with a stiff stop-loss at ₹214 levels

₹110 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

107

104

112

115

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹107 levels

₹2009 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1985

1967

2030

2050

The stock tests a key support at current levels. Go long with a tight stop-loss only on a rally above ₹2,030 levels

₹366 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

360

350

375

383

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹375 levels

₹3036 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3010

2980

3060

3085

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹3010 levels

14577 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14510

14450

14630

14700

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract falls below 14,510 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 19, 2021
