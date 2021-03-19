Day Trading Guide for March 19, 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
₹1490 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1466
1510
|
1525
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,510 levels
₹1336 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1324
1310
1350
|
1365
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys fails to move beyond ₹1,350 levels
₹217 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
214
212
220
|
223
The stock is witnessing buying interest at lower levels. Buy in declines with a stiff stop-loss at ₹214 levels
₹110 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
107
104
112
|
115
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹107 levels
₹2009 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1985
1967
2030
|
2050
The stock tests a key support at current levels. Go long with a tight stop-loss only on a rally above ₹2,030 levels
₹366 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
360
350
375
|
383
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹375 levels
₹3036 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3010
2980
3060
|
3085
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹3010 levels
14577 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14510
14450
14630
|
14700
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract falls below 14,510 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
