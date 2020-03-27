Day Trading Guide For March-27

The new BMW X5M: Comprehensive upgrade to take on the competition
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
₹913 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
897
880
926
|
940
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹897 levels
₹646 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
635
625
655
|
670
Near-term view is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Buy in declines with a stiff stop-loss at ₹635 levels
₹157 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
152
147
162
|
170
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ITC while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹152 levels
₹64 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
61
58
69
|
74
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹61 levels
₹1074 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1050
1025
1100
|
1125
The stock of RIL tests a key resistance at ₹1,100. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above this levels
₹192 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
182
175
200
|
210
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹200 levels
₹1806 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1780
1755
1825
|
1850
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,825 levels
8630 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
8500
8360
8720
|
8855
Consider initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 8,500 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Most organisations have a Business Continuity Plan for economic slowdowns, natural disasters and other dire ...
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
The stock of Gujarat Gas jumped 10 per cent on Thursday, breaking above a key immediate resistance at ₹222.
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...