Day Trading Guide For March-27

| Updated on March 26, 2020 Published on March 27, 2020

₹913 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

897

880

926

940

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹897 levels

₹646 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

635

625

655

670

Near-term view is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Buy in declines with a stiff stop-loss at ₹635 levels

₹157 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

152

147

162

170

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ITC while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹152 levels

₹64 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

61

58

69

74

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹61 levels

₹1074 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1050

1025

1100

1125

The stock of RIL tests a key resistance at ₹1,100. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above this levels

₹192 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

182

175

200

210

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹200 levels

₹1806 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1780

1755

1825

1850

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,825 levels

8630 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

8500

8360

8720

8855

Consider initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 8,500 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

