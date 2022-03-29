Day Trading Guide for March 29, 2022

₹1433 • HDFC Bank
1400
1370
1450
1485
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1450. Keep the stop-loss at 1435
₹1873 • Infosys
1850
1830
1900
1920
Stuck in a sideways range. Go long with a stop-loss at 1885 only if the stock breaks above 1900.
₹257 • ITC
254
252
262
265
Uptrend is intact. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 254. Stop-loss can be kept at 251
₹176 • ONGC
175
170
181
185
Hovers above a support. Go short if the stock breaks below 175. Keep the stop-loss at 177
₹2622 • Reliance Ind.
2600
2565
2650
2680
Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate at 2605. Stop-loss can be placed at 2585
₹497 • SBI
496
490
500
504
Near-term view is positive. Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss at 495
₹3706 • TCS
3660
3610
3750
3800
View is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 3675. Keep the stop-loss at 3645
17276 • Nifty 50 Futures
17170
17050
17300
17420
Can move up within the range. Go long on a break above 17,300 with at stop-loss at 17,220
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
March 29, 2022