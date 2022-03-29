hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for March 29, 2022

bl-online Administrator | Updated on: Mar 28, 2022

₹1433 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1400

1370

1450

1485

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1450. Keep the stop-loss at 1435

₹1873 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1850

1830

1900

1920

Stuck in a sideways range. Go long with a stop-loss at 1885 only if the stock breaks above 1900.

₹257 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

254

252

262

265

Uptrend is intact. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 254. Stop-loss can be kept at 251

₹176 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

175

170

181

185

Hovers above a support. Go short if the stock breaks below 175. Keep the stop-loss at 177

₹2622 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2600

2565

2650

2680

Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate at 2605. Stop-loss can be placed at 2585

₹497 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

496

490

500

504

Near-term view is positive. Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss at 495

₹3706 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3660

3610

3750

3800

View is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 3675. Keep the stop-loss at 3645

17276 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17170

17050

17300

17420

Can move up within the range. Go long on a break above 17,300 with at stop-loss at 17,220

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on March 29, 2022
