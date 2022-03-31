Day Trading Guide for March 31, 2022

₹1476 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1470
1445
1490
1520
Crucial resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 1510 if the stock turns down from 1490
₹1918 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1870
1850
1925
1950
Key resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 1935 only if the stock reverses lower from 1925.
₹249 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
245
241
252
256
Near-term top in place. Can see a correction. Go short now and at 251 with a stop-loss at 254
₹162 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
158
155
165
171
Bearish view is intact. Go short now and accumulate at 164. Stop-loss can be kept at 167.
₹2673 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2650
2600
2690
2725
Seems to lack upside momentum. Go short with a stop-loss at 2670 if the stock breaks below 2650.
₹494 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
489
485
497
500
Outlook is negative. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 496. Keep the stop-loss at 499.
₹3730 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3720
3690
3735
3760
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 3735. Stop-loss can be kept at 3720
17493 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17400
17300
17550
17650
Needs to gain momentum. Go long with a stop-loss at 17430 only on a break above 17550.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
March 31, 2022