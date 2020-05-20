Day Trading Guide for May 21, 2020

Missing your fancy office chair? You could soon get it at home
As remote working gains traction, a quick pivot to work-from-home (WFH) solutions is offering new ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹858 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
845
830
875
890
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹845 levels
₹670 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
660
650
680
690
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹660 levels
₹175 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
173
170
179
182
The stock is witnessing buying interest at lower levels. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹173 levels
₹78 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
75
72
80
83
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹80 levels
₹1434 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1405
1450
1465
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the sock of RIL rallies above ₹1,450 levels
₹153 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
147
142
158
164
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹158 levels
₹1952 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1930
1910
1970
1990
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,930 levels
9066 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
9000
8900
9125
9200
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 9,000 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
