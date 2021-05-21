Day Trading Guide for May 21, 2021

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
₹1435 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1424
1410
1448
|
1464
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,448 levels
₹1339 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1330
1320
1350
|
1360
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,350 levels
₹207 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
205
202
210
|
213
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC declines below ₹205
₹111 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
109
106
114
|
117
Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock of ONGC. Sell the stock on rallies with a fixed stop-loss
₹1985 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1965
1945
2003
|
2020
The stock tests a key resistance at around ₹2,003. Go long on a strong rally above this level with fixed stop
₹384 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
379
372
389
|
396
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI climbs above ₹389 levels
₹3060 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3038
3020
3081
|
3100
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹3,081
14933 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14880
14820
15000
|
15060
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract fails to rally above 15,000 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
