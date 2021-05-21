Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for May 21, 2021

| Updated on May 20, 2021

₹1435 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1424

1410

1448

1464

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,448 levels

₹1339 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1330

1320

1350

1360

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,350 levels

₹207 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

205

202

210

213

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC declines below ₹205

₹111 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

109

106

114

117

Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock of ONGC. Sell the stock on rallies with a fixed stop-loss

₹1985 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1965

1945

2003

2020

The stock tests a key resistance at around ₹2,003. Go long on a strong rally above this level with fixed stop

₹384 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

379

372

389

396

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI climbs above ₹389 levels

₹3060 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3038

3020

3081

3100

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹3,081

14933 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14880

14820

15000

15060

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract fails to rally above 15,000 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 21, 2021

technical analysis
