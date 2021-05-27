Day Trading Guide for May 27, 2021

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
₹1476 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1465
1450
1490
|
1505
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,490 levels
₹1397 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1383
1370
1410
|
1420
The stock is experiencing buying interest. Make use of intraday dips to buy it with a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,383
₹210 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
208
205
213
|
216
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹213 levels
₹113 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
111
108
115
|
118
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹111 levels
₹1969 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1950
1930
1990
|
2010
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,950 levels
₹413 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
408
400
418
|
424
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹408 levels
₹3158 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3135
3115
3180
|
3200
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹3,135 levels
15303 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15250
15190
15350
|
15400
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 15,350 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
