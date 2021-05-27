Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for May 27, 2021

| Updated on May 26, 2021

₹1476 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1465

1450

1490

1505

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,490 levels

₹1397 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1383

1370

1410

1420

The stock is experiencing buying interest. Make use of intraday dips to buy it with a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,383

₹210 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

208

205

213

216

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹213 levels

₹113 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

111

108

115

118

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹111 levels

₹1969 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1950

1930

1990

2010

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,950 levels

₹413 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

408

400

418

424

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹408 levels

₹3158 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3135

3115

3180

3200

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹3,135 levels

15303 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15250

15190

15350

15400

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 15,350 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.