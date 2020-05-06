Day Trading Guide for May 6, 2020

Energy by locals, for locals
A one-man mission invokes Gandhian principles to make renewable power a household agenda. Preeti Mehra reports
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹911 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
895
880
923
940
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock slumps below ₹895 levels
₹674 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
665
655
685
695
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹685levels
₹173 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
170
166
178
182
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to move beyond ₹178 levels
₹78 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
75
72
80
83
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹80 levels
₹1461 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1445
1430
1475
1490
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL moves beyond ₹1,475 levels
₹170 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
165
160
176
182
The near-term outlook is bearish for the stock of SBI. Sell on rallies while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹176
₹1931 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1910
1880
1950
1980
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,950 levels
9208 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
9100
9000
9300
9400
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract fails to move beyond 9300 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
