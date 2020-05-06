Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for May 6, 2020

| Updated on May 05, 2020 Published on May 06, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹911 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

895

880

923

940

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock slumps below ₹895 levels

 

₹674 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

665

655

685

695

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹685levels

 

₹173 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

170

166

178

182

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to move beyond ₹178 levels

 

₹78 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

75

72

80

83

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹80 levels

 

₹1461 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1445

1430

1475

1490

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL moves beyond ₹1,475 levels

 

₹170 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

165

160

176

182

The near-term outlook is bearish for the stock of SBI. Sell on rallies while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹176

 

₹1931 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1910

1880

1950

1980

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,950 levels

 

9208 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

9100

9000

9300

9400

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract fails to move beyond 9300 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

