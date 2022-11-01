₹1496 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1475
1510
1540
Bullish. Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be kept at 1480
₹1538 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1530
1515
1555
1575
Go long now and on dips at 1535. Keep the stop-loss at 1529
₹348 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
344
340
351
354
Go long only on a break above 351 with a stop-loss at 349
₹134 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
133
131
137
140
Can rise from here. Take fresh longs with a stop-loss at 132
₹2549 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2520
2490
2575
2610
Wait for dips. Go long at 2530. Stop-loss can be kept at 2510
₹574 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
570
566
577
583
Make use of dips to go long at 571. Keep the stop-loss at 568
₹3193 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3170
3150
3210
3260
Near-term outlook is not clear. Avoid trading the stock for now
18055 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18000
17950
18120
18300
Bullish. Initiate longs now and at 18010 with a stop-loss at 17960
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
