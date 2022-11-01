₹1496 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1475

1510

1540

Bullish. Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be kept at 1480

₹1538 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1530

1515

1555

1575

Go long now and on dips at 1535. Keep the stop-loss at 1529

₹348 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

344

340

351

354

Go long only on a break above 351 with a stop-loss at 349

₹134 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

133

131

137

140

Can rise from here. Take fresh longs with a stop-loss at 132

₹2549 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2520

2490

2575

2610

Wait for dips. Go long at 2530. Stop-loss can be kept at 2510

₹574 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

570

566

577

583

Make use of dips to go long at 571. Keep the stop-loss at 568

₹3193 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3170

3150

3210

3260

Near-term outlook is not clear. Avoid trading the stock for now

18055 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18000

17950

18120

18300

Bullish. Initiate longs now and at 18010 with a stop-loss at 17960

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
social-fb COMMENT NOW   