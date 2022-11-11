₹1525 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1475
1530
1550
Buy above 1530 with stop-loss at 1510.
₹1502 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1470
1510
1525
Short below 1490; stop-loss at 1510.
₹356 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
354
350
358
365
Go long with stop-loss at 352.
₹139 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
137
136
140
142
Buy on a break of 140; stop-loss at 137.
₹2573 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2560
2525
2630
2665
Go long with stop-loss at 2540.
₹606 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
605
595
620
630
Buy on a bounce off 600; stop-loss at 595.
₹3206 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3200
3170
3250
3300
Stay away from trading.
18098 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18050
18000
18140
18200
Buy now and on a dip to 18050; stop-loss at 17,980.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on November 11, 2022
