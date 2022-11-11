₹1525 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1475

1530

1550

Buy above 1530 with stop-loss at 1510.

₹1502 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1470

1510

1525

Short below 1490; stop-loss at 1510.

₹356 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

354

350

358

365

Go long with stop-loss at 352.

₹139 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

137

136

140

142

Buy on a break of 140; stop-loss at 137.

₹2573 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2560

2525

2630

2665

Go long with stop-loss at 2540.

₹606 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

605

595

620

630

Buy on a bounce off 600; stop-loss at 595.

₹3206 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3200

3170

3250

3300

Stay away from trading.

18098 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18050

18000

18140

18200

Buy now and on a dip to 18050; stop-loss at 17,980.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
social-fb COMMENT NOW   