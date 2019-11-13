Day Trading Guide for November 13, 2019

HP’s lightest laptop Elite Dragonfly comes to India
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1263 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1250
1235
1275
1290
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹1,275 levels
₹704 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
695
685
715
725
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses higher from ₹695 levels
₹259 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
256
253
262
265
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC fails to move beyond ₹262
₹139 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
136
133
142
145
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹142 levels
₹1427 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1415
1400
1440
1455
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL declines below ₹1,415 levels
₹318 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
312
303
325
335
The stock tests a key resistance and moves in a narrow band. Desist trading in the stock for the day
₹2099 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2080
2060
2120
2140
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS climbs above ₹2,120 levels
11943 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11900
11850
11990
12040
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 11,900 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
Bengaluru-based architecture and interior design software platform Infurnia has raised about ₹1.4 crore ...
Investors may wait for temporary headwinds to play out before taking fresh positions
Expected pick-up in demand and cost benefits, among others, will help the firm improve earnings
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the small-cap stock, Astra Microwave Products at current ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...