Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 13, 2019

| Updated on November 12, 2019 Published on November 13, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1263 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1250

1235

1275

1290

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹1,275 levels

 

₹704 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

695

685

715

725

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses higher from ₹695 levels

 

₹259 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

256

253

262

265

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC fails to move beyond ₹262

 

₹139 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

136

133

142

145

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹142 levels

 

₹1427 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1415

1400

1440

1455

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL declines below ₹1,415 levels

 

₹318 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

312

303

325

335

The stock tests a key resistance and moves in a narrow band. Desist trading in the stock for the day

 

₹2099 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2080

2060

2120

2140

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS climbs above ₹2,120 levels

 

11943 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11900

11850

11990

12040

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 11,900 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on November 13, 2019
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7