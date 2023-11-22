₹1518 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1510
1495
1520
1535
Go long only above 1520. Keep a tight stop-loss at 1515
₹1439 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1430
1415
1455
1485
Wait for dips. Go long at 1435. Keep a stop-loss at 1420
₹436 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
435
433
439
442
Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock
₹191 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
188
185
193
195
Go short now and at 192. Stop-loss can be kept at 194
₹2378 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2370
2350
2390
2410
Go short only below 2370. Keep the stop-loss at 2380
₹561 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
560
556
563
567
Go short now and at 562. Stop-loss can be kept at 564
₹3510 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3500
3475
3530
3550
Go short now and also at 3525. Keep the stop-loss at 3540
19840 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19800
19740
19900
20000
Go long only above 19900. Stop-loss can be placed at 19870
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
