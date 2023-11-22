₹1518 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1510

1495

1520

1535

Go long only above 1520. Keep a tight stop-loss at 1515

₹1439 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1430

1415

1455

1485

Wait for dips. Go long at 1435. Keep a stop-loss at 1420

₹436 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

435

433

439

442

Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock

₹191 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

188

185

193

195

Go short now and at 192. Stop-loss can be kept at 194

₹2378 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2370

2350

2390

2410

Go short only below 2370. Keep the stop-loss at 2380

₹561 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

560

556

563

567

Go short now and at 562. Stop-loss can be kept at 564

₹3510 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3500

3475

3530

3550

Go short now and also at 3525. Keep the stop-loss at 3540

19840 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19800

19740

19900

20000

Go long only above 19900. Stop-loss can be placed at 19870

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

