Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 26, 2020

| Updated on November 25, 2020 Published on November 26, 2020

₹1402 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1385

1370

1420

1450

Buy the stock of HDFC Bank with a tight stop-loss if it breaks out of the hurdle at ₹1,420

₹1115 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1115

1100

1150

1186

Consider initiating fresh long positions with stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹1,150

₹193 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

192

186

198

206

Since the stock of ITC stays above a support level, buy the stock with stop-loss at ₹190

₹80 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

80

74

84

87

As the price action looks bullish, fresh buys can be initiated in intraday dips with stop-loss at 74

₹1947 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1900

1840

2015

2050

Since the stock of RIL struggles to build a rally, short it on intraday rallies with stop-loss at ₹2,000

₹243 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

240

235

246

253

The stock retains bullish bias; hence, go long in the stock in intraday declines with stop-loss at ₹238

₹2701 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2675

2650

2750

2800

Since ₹2,750 is a strong resistance, initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at ₹2,750

12859 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12830

12750

12900

12925

The contract shows signs of weakness. Go short in the contract if it breaks below the support 12,830

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 26, 2020
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.