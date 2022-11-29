₹1600 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1540

1610

1630

Go long on a break above 1610 with a stop-loss at 1595

₹1623 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1610

1590

1635

1655

Bearish. Go short. Stop-loss can be kept at 1640

₹340 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

338

335

342

345

Go long on dips at 339. Keep the stop-loss at 336

₹140 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

139

136

142

144

Go short on a break below 139 with a stop-loss at 141

₹2708 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2675

2640

2730

2760

Highly volatile. Avoid trading the stock for some time

₹609 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

603

600

610

620

Go long with a stop-loss at 608 on a break above 610

₹3397 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3380

3350

3420

3470

Wait for dips and go long at 3375. Keep the stop-loss at 3370

18690 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18650

18600

18750

18830

Make use of dips to go long at 18665 with a stop-loss at 18610

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

