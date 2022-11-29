₹1600 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1540
1610
1630
Go long on a break above 1610 with a stop-loss at 1595
₹1623 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1610
1590
1635
1655
Bearish. Go short. Stop-loss can be kept at 1640
₹340 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
338
335
342
345
Go long on dips at 339. Keep the stop-loss at 336
₹140 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
139
136
142
144
Go short on a break below 139 with a stop-loss at 141
₹2708 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2675
2640
2730
2760
Highly volatile. Avoid trading the stock for some time
₹609 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
603
600
610
620
Go long with a stop-loss at 608 on a break above 610
₹3397 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3380
3350
3420
3470
Wait for dips and go long at 3375. Keep the stop-loss at 3370
18690 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18650
18600
18750
18830
Make use of dips to go long at 18665 with a stop-loss at 18610
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
