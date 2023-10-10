₹1516 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1515
1500
1540
1565
Buy the stock if it breaks out of 1540; stop-loss at 1515.
₹1474 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1435
1400
1475
1500
Go long if the stock rallies past 1475; a stop-loss at 1415.
₹440 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
435
425
445
455
Refrain from trading as the intraday trend appear uncertain.
₹181 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
180
178
185
188
Stay out as the stock might see a consolidation.
₹2297 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2240
2200
2300
2330
Trend is bearish. Initiate fresh shorts with stop-loss at 2330.
₹585 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
585
575
590
600
Sell if 585 is decisively breached; place stop-loss at 590.
₹3637 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3600
3565
3700
3750
Buy the stock as it is likely to resume the rally; stop-loss at 3580.
19522 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19500
19400
19615
19700
Consider longs if the contract bounces off 19500; stop-loss at 19,450.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
