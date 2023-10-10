₹1516 • HDFC Bank

COMMENT

1515

1500

1540

1565

Buy the stock if it breaks out of 1540; stop-loss at 1515.

₹1474 • Infosys

COMMENT

1435

1400

1475

1500

Go long if the stock rallies past 1475; a stop-loss at 1415.

₹440 • ITC

COMMENT

435

425

445

455

Refrain from trading as the intraday trend appear uncertain.

₹181 • ONGC

COMMENT

180

178

185

188

Stay out as the stock might see a consolidation.

₹2297 • Reliance Ind.

COMMENT

2240

2200

2300

2330

Trend is bearish. Initiate fresh shorts with stop-loss at 2330.

₹585 • SBI

COMMENT

585

575

590

600

Sell if 585 is decisively breached; place stop-loss at 590.

₹3637 • TCS

COMMENT

3600

3565

3700

3750

Buy the stock as it is likely to resume the rally; stop-loss at 3580.

19522 • Nifty 50 Futures

COMMENT

19500

19400

19615

19700

Consider longs if the contract bounces off 19500; stop-loss at 19,450.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

