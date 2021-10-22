Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 22, 2021

| Updated on October 21, 2021

₹1680 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1660

1645

1685

1700

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1660 only if the stock breaks above 1685.

₹1757 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1735

1700

1785

1820

Outlook has turned bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 1780. Keep the stop-loss at 1805.

₹245 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

243

240

249

254

Near-term view is negative. Take fresh short positions now and at 248 with a stop-loss at 251.

₹156 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

154

150

160

163

Hovers above a support. Go short if the stock breaks below 154. Stop-loss can be kept at 157.

₹2635 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2600

2575

2660

2700

Wait for a rise and then go short if RIL reverses lower from 2660. Keep the stop-loss at 2685

₹504 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

495

490

507

514

Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 507. Stop-loss can be placed at 503.

₹3533 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3500

3440

3550

3600

Outlook remains bearish. Initiate fresh short positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 3565.

18239 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18000

17900

18300

18400

Key resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 18,379 if the contract reverses lower from 18,300

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on October 22, 2021

technical analysis
