Day Trading Guide for October 22, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
₹1680 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1660
1645
1685
|
1700
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1660 only if the stock breaks above 1685.
₹1757 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1735
1700
1785
|
1820
Outlook has turned bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 1780. Keep the stop-loss at 1805.
₹245 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
243
240
249
|
254
Near-term view is negative. Take fresh short positions now and at 248 with a stop-loss at 251.
₹156 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
154
150
160
|
163
Hovers above a support. Go short if the stock breaks below 154. Stop-loss can be kept at 157.
₹2635 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2600
2575
2660
|
2700
Wait for a rise and then go short if RIL reverses lower from 2660. Keep the stop-loss at 2685
₹504 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
495
490
507
|
514
Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 507. Stop-loss can be placed at 503.
₹3533 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3500
3440
3550
|
3600
Outlook remains bearish. Initiate fresh short positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 3565.
18239 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18000
17900
18300
|
18400
Key resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 18,379 if the contract reverses lower from 18,300
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
