₹1463 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1435

1400

1475

1500

Go short now and at 1470. Keep the stop-loss at 1485

₹1358 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1350

1320

1380

1405

Go short only below 1350. Keep the stop-loss at 1360

₹434 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

430

427

437

440

Go short below 430. Stop-loss can be placed at 432

₹181 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

177

174

183

185

Go short now and at 182. Stop-loss can be kept at 183

₹2226 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2210

2190

2240

2270

Wait for a rise. Go short at 2235 with a stop-loss at 2245

₹547 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

544

539

551

555

Go short only below 544. Keep the stop-loss at 546

₹3338 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3300

3270

3355

3380

Go short now and also at 3345. Keep the stop-loss at 3365

18965 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18910

18850

19080

19200

Go short only below 18910. Stop-loss can be kept at 18940.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

