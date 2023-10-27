₹1463 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1435
1400
1475
1500
Go short now and at 1470. Keep the stop-loss at 1485
₹1358 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1350
1320
1380
1405
Go short only below 1350. Keep the stop-loss at 1360
₹434 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
430
427
437
440
Go short below 430. Stop-loss can be placed at 432
₹181 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
177
174
183
185
Go short now and at 182. Stop-loss can be kept at 183
₹2226 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2210
2190
2240
2270
Wait for a rise. Go short at 2235 with a stop-loss at 2245
₹547 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
544
539
551
555
Go short only below 544. Keep the stop-loss at 546
₹3338 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3300
3270
3355
3380
Go short now and also at 3345. Keep the stop-loss at 3365
18965 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18910
18850
19080
19200
Go short only below 18910. Stop-loss can be kept at 18940.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
