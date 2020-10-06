Day Trading Guide for October 6, 2020

Atmanirbharta in toy-making is no child’s play
₹1114 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1100
1085
1127
|
1140
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,127 levels
₹1048 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1035
1022
1060
|
1070
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock. Make use of intra-day dips to buy it with a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,035
₹169 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
167
165
171
|
174
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to move beyond ₹171 levels
₹69 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
67
65
72
|
75
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rallies above ₹72 levels
₹2211 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2195
2175
2230
|
2250
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses down from ₹2,230
₹188 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
183
175
194
|
200
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI climbs above ₹194 levels
₹2706 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2675
2650
2725
|
2750
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,675 levels
11517 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11460
11400
11570
|
11630
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,460 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
