Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 6, 2020

| Updated on October 05, 2020 Published on October 06, 2020

₹1114 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1100

1085

1127

1140

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,127 levels

₹1048 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1035

1022

1060

1070

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock. Make use of intra-day dips to buy it with a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,035

₹169 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

167

165

171

174

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to move beyond ₹171 levels

₹69 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

67

65

72

75

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rallies above ₹72 levels

₹2211 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2195

2175

2230

2250

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses down from ₹2,230

₹188 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

183

175

194

200

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI climbs above ₹194 levels

₹2706 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2675

2650

2725

2750

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,675 levels

11517 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11460

11400

11570

11630

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,460 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

technical analysis
