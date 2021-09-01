Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 01, 2021

| Updated on August 31, 2021

₹1581 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1570

1555

1600

1615

The price action is positive and the stock can gain more; So, go long with a stop-loss at ₹1,568

₹1706 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1690

1675

1715

1726

After a rebound, stock faces a hurdle at ₹1,715. Buy with a tight stop if price moves above ₹1,715

₹211 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

210

208

213

215

The stock closing above ₹210 is a bullish sign and hence, one can buy it with stop-loss at ₹209

₹120 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

118

114

123

125

Stock was able to sustain above ₹120 post breakout. So, consider buying with stop-loss at ₹118

₹2258 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2230

2200

2300

2320

Go long with a tight stop-loss since the price drop on Tuesday is likely to be only a corrective decline

₹426 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

410

400

426

435

As ₹426 is a strong hurdle, consider buying with tight stop-loss if it decisively breaches this level

₹3786 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3740

3700

3800

3850

The stock appears very bullish and so, one can initiate fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹3,735

17130 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17100

17050

17200

17250

The contract is in a strong bull trend and likely to gain more. So, consider buying with stop-loss at 17,050

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 01, 2021

