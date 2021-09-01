Day Trading Guide for September 01, 2021

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
₹1581 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1570
1555
1600
|
1615
The price action is positive and the stock can gain more; So, go long with a stop-loss at ₹1,568
₹1706 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1690
1675
1715
|
1726
After a rebound, stock faces a hurdle at ₹1,715. Buy with a tight stop if price moves above ₹1,715
₹211 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
210
208
213
|
215
The stock closing above ₹210 is a bullish sign and hence, one can buy it with stop-loss at ₹209
₹120 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
118
114
123
|
125
Stock was able to sustain above ₹120 post breakout. So, consider buying with stop-loss at ₹118
₹2258 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2230
2200
2300
|
2320
Go long with a tight stop-loss since the price drop on Tuesday is likely to be only a corrective decline
₹426 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
410
400
426
|
435
As ₹426 is a strong hurdle, consider buying with tight stop-loss if it decisively breaches this level
₹3786 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3740
3700
3800
|
3850
The stock appears very bullish and so, one can initiate fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹3,735
17130 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17100
17050
17200
|
17250
The contract is in a strong bull trend and likely to gain more. So, consider buying with stop-loss at 17,050
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...