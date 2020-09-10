Day Trading Guide for September 10, 2020

The life of a poet with the pay of a banker
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
₹1096 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1070
1050
1110
|
1130
Sell the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,110 since the stock has broken below the support of ₹1,100
₹927 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
915
890
940
|
960
Consider initiating short positions with stop-loss at ₹940 as the stock is likely to soften intraday
₹183 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
180
176
185
|
190
Go short with a tight stop-loss as the stock has decisively breached the support at ₹185
₹72 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
70
67
75
|
78
As the stock of ONGC is in a bear trend and trades below ₹75, short the stock with tight stop-loss
₹2161 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2135
2100
2200
|
2250
Initiate long trades with a tight stop-loss if the stock breaks out of the crucial level of ₹2,200
₹194 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
190
186
196
|
200
Since the support of ₹196 is broken, fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss
₹2327 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2315
2275
2400
|
2450
Consider initiating short positions with stop-loss at ₹2,350 if the support at ₹2,315 is taken out
11306 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11260
11200
11350
|
11425
Sell the contract with stop-loss at 11,350 if it decisively breaks below the critical support of 11,300
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
The pandemic has got young entrepreneurs moving to places that are not the usual suspects
Think talent search and the obvious places for companies to hunt are the metros. But thanks to Covid-19, and ...
Another innovative hair-care product for those who have the cash to spare
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The stock of Alkyl amines has been on an impressive run where the price has more than tripled since March from ...
₹1096 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1070105011101130 Sell the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,110 since the stock ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...