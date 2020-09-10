Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 10, 2020

| Updated on September 09, 2020 Published on September 10, 2020

₹1096 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1070

1050

1110

1130

Sell the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,110 since the stock has broken below the support of ₹1,100

₹927 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

915

890

940

960

Consider initiating short positions with stop-loss at ₹940 as the stock is likely to soften intraday

₹183 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

180

176

185

190

Go short with a tight stop-loss as the stock has decisively breached the support at ₹185

₹72 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

70

67

75

78

As the stock of ONGC is in a bear trend and trades below ₹75, short the stock with tight stop-loss

₹2161 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2135

2100

2200

2250

Initiate long trades with a tight stop-loss if the stock breaks out of the crucial level of ₹2,200

₹194 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

190

186

196

200

Since the support of ₹196 is broken, fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss

₹2327 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2315

2275

2400

2450

Consider initiating short positions with stop-loss at ₹2,350 if the support at ₹2,315 is taken out

11306 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11260

11200

11350

11425

Sell the contract with stop-loss at 11,350 if it decisively breaks below the critical support of 11,300

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

