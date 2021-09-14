Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 14, 2021

| Updated on September 13, 2021

₹1556 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1553

1545

1562

1571

Go short if the stock breaks below the immediate support level of ₹1,553. Keep the stop-loss at ₹1,557

₹1691 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1682

1673

1700

1720

Stuck in a narrow range. Go long with a stop-loss at ₹1,692 only if the stock breaks the range above ₹1,700

₹214 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

212

208

216

220

Resistance ahead. Go short if the stock reverses lower from ₹216. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹219

₹123 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

121

118

125

129

Bias is bullish to break the immediate resistance. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at ₹119.

₹2370 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2340

2310

2485

2400

Near-term outlook is negative. Go short now and on rallies at ₹2,480. Keep the stop-loss ₹2,489

₹433 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

428

420

435

442

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at ₹431 if SBI breaks above the resistance at ₹435

₹3842 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3830

3805

3852

3880

Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges

17362 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17300

17250

17390

17430

Consolidating sideways. Go long with a stop-loss at 17,360 only if the contract breaks above 17,390.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

