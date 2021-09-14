Day Trading Guide for September 14, 2021

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
₹1556 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1553
1545
1562
|
1571
Go short if the stock breaks below the immediate support level of ₹1,553. Keep the stop-loss at ₹1,557
₹1691 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1682
1673
1700
|
1720
Stuck in a narrow range. Go long with a stop-loss at ₹1,692 only if the stock breaks the range above ₹1,700
₹214 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
212
208
216
|
220
Resistance ahead. Go short if the stock reverses lower from ₹216. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹219
₹123 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
121
118
125
|
129
Bias is bullish to break the immediate resistance. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at ₹119.
₹2370 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2340
2310
2485
|
2400
Near-term outlook is negative. Go short now and on rallies at ₹2,480. Keep the stop-loss ₹2,489
₹433 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
428
420
435
|
442
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at ₹431 if SBI breaks above the resistance at ₹435
₹3842 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3830
3805
3852
|
3880
Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges
17362 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17300
17250
17390
|
17430
Consolidating sideways. Go long with a stop-loss at 17,360 only if the contract breaks above 17,390.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
