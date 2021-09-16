Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 16, 2021

| Updated on September 15, 2021

₹1547 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1525

1500

1565

1590

Stock will be bearish until it stays below ₹1,550 and so, short it if price remains below this level.

₹1711 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1675

1650

1730

1750

Since the stock moved past ₹1,700, outlook has turned positive. Buy with a tight stop-loss.

₹216 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

215

212

218

220

Outlook is turning bullish. Initiate fresh long positions now with a stop-loss at ₹213 and accumulate on dips.

₹128 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

127

123

130

132

Price action hints at further price appreciation. Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹125.

₹2378 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2365

2340

2400

2415

Outlook is bearish. Go short with a stop-loss at ₹2,385 if RIL breaks below the immediate support at ₹2365.

₹444 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

440

432

450

460

Stock breaking out of ₹440 is a positive sign. One can initiate fresh longs with stop-loss at ₹438.

₹3955 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3900

3850

4000

4050

Outlook is bullish for the stock of TCS. Initiate fresh long position on dips with stop-loss at ₹3,900.

17535 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17500

17450

17600

17650

The contract breaks out of the range and can rally more. Go long on dips with stop-loss at 17,450.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 16, 2021

