Day Trading Guide for September 16, 2021

₹1547 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1525
1500
1565
|
1590
Stock will be bearish until it stays below ₹1,550 and so, short it if price remains below this level.
₹1711 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1675
1650
1730
|
1750
Since the stock moved past ₹1,700, outlook has turned positive. Buy with a tight stop-loss.
₹216 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
215
212
218
|
220
Outlook is turning bullish. Initiate fresh long positions now with a stop-loss at ₹213 and accumulate on dips.
₹128 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
127
123
130
|
132
Price action hints at further price appreciation. Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹125.
₹2378 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2365
2340
2400
|
2415
Outlook is bearish. Go short with a stop-loss at ₹2,385 if RIL breaks below the immediate support at ₹2365.
₹444 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
440
432
450
|
460
Stock breaking out of ₹440 is a positive sign. One can initiate fresh longs with stop-loss at ₹438.
₹3955 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3900
3850
4000
|
4050
Outlook is bullish for the stock of TCS. Initiate fresh long position on dips with stop-loss at ₹3,900.
17535 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17500
17450
17600
|
17650
The contract breaks out of the range and can rally more. Go long on dips with stop-loss at 17,450.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
₹1547 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1525150015651590 Stock will be bearish until it stays below ₹1,550 and so,
