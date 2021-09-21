Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 21, 2021

| Updated on September 20, 2021

₹1560 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1545

1530

1565

1585

Outlook is bearish. Initiate fresh short positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 1575

₹1687 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1678

1665

1692

1710

Coming down within its range. Go short at current levels with a tight stop-loss at 1695

₹233 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

230

222

236

240

Has room to fall further in the near-term. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 238

₹128 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

125

118

130

135

Hovers near a resistance. Go long only if the stock breaks above 130. Keep the stop-loss at 127

₹2392 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2365

2320

2415

2455

Go short now and accumulate on intraday rallies at 2410. Stop-los can be palced at 2425

₹437 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

435

422

444

452

Poised at a key support. Go short only if the stock falls below 435. Keep the stop-loss at 438

₹3820 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3800

3750

3870

3910

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 3815 only if the stock breaks below 3800

17356 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17300

17200

17425

17470

Has broken the uptrend. Go short now and on rallies at 17400. Stop-loss can be placed at 17430

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on September 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.