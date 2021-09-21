Day Trading Guide for September 21, 2021

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
₹1560 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1545
1530
1565
|
1585
Outlook is bearish. Initiate fresh short positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 1575
₹1687 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1678
1665
1692
|
1710
Coming down within its range. Go short at current levels with a tight stop-loss at 1695
₹233 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
230
222
236
|
240
Has room to fall further in the near-term. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 238
₹128 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
125
118
130
|
135
Hovers near a resistance. Go long only if the stock breaks above 130. Keep the stop-loss at 127
₹2392 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2365
2320
2415
|
2455
Go short now and accumulate on intraday rallies at 2410. Stop-los can be palced at 2425
₹437 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
435
422
444
|
452
Poised at a key support. Go short only if the stock falls below 435. Keep the stop-loss at 438
₹3820 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3800
3750
3870
|
3910
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 3815 only if the stock breaks below 3800
17356 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17300
17200
17425
|
17470
Has broken the uptrend. Go short now and on rallies at 17400. Stop-loss can be placed at 17430
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
