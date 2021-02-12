How to invest in mutual fund direct plans

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
If you have adequate knowledge about a mutual fund product or have taken the guidance of a good advisor, you can directly invest in mutual funds, sidestepping intermediaries. What you save in the form of costs, you gain in returns over the long term. Here are a few ways you can invest directly in funds. Before doing so, remember that first-time MF investors are required to complete their Know Your Customer (KYC) formalities.
Each mutual fund house has its own website or mobile app from where you can buy their respective schemes. The process may slightly vary across fund houses. Typically, once your KYC is complete, you need to register for an account with the fund house by filling out your personal details.
Once you have selected the fund to invest in, you can select the ‘Direct Plan’ and make the payment. The downside here is that you will need to remember multiple login credentials in case you choose to buy different funds belonging to different asset management companies (AMCs).
You can overcome this by using platforms such as MF Utilities (MFU) or by transacting through a registrar.
MFU is a shared services initiative by the MF industry. On the platform, a customer can transact in multiple schemes across fund houses in a single window and make a single payment. Through the eCAN facility (tinyurl.com/MFUCAN), eligible investors can submit self-attested data and electronically open a Common Account Number (CAN).
The eCAN will be activated in one business, after which you will be able to transact. Once you log in, add the mutual fund schemes to your cart, much like online shopping, and then pay using a convenient mode.. You can also use the MFU mobile app — goMF.
Mutual fund registrars such as CAMS and KFintech also facilitate online investing in mutual funds. However, you must note that the investment options will be limited to the mutual funds registered with each registrar.
About 16 fund houses are registered with CAMS and nearly two dozen with KFintech. You can visit their websites/apps to invest. Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund operates through its own registrar.
Platforms such as Paytm Money, Groww and Kuvera enable investing in direct mutual fund plans at no cost to the investor. You can invest in funds that are available on the respective platforms. For example, Kuvera says it offers funds from 39 fund houses.
These platforms are better than the ones provided by MF registrars, who only sell the funds theyservice.However, not all online platforms offer direct plans.
For instance, many banks offer an option to invest in MF schemes on their internet banking portals. Financial intermediaries, including banks, are essentially mutual fund distributors, and hence cannot sell you direct plans on their web portals. The same is the case with intermediaries/brokers who provide online platforms for investments.
These days mutual funds can also be bought through WhatsApp and SMS facilities, if you are an existing customer of a fund house. Usually, one can perform lump-sum and SIP transactions through WhatsApp. If you are not an existing customer, you can access generic information and FAQs on WhatsApp.
SMSes are to be sent in pre-defined formats from registered numbers to the AMC-specific SMS number to execute a transaction.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...