ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund : Reading economic indicators

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has launched a new fund offer (NFO) — ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund. This is an open-ended scheme with an investment theme based on various phases of economic activity such as recession, recovery and growth.
The NFO closes on January 12.
The fund follows a top-down approach for stock selection. Higher weightage is given to factors such as economic and sectoral indicators, monetary policy response of central banks, growth and inflation than to the fundamentals of the company. Because, the fund house believes that markets are going to be volatile going ahaed and opportunities exist in being nimble and shifting between sectors as macro environment changes.
The fund house has created four investment themes — ‘piggy backing’, ‘blue sky’, ‘dark cloud’ and ‘rider’. Based on the business cycle prevalent, domestically as well as globally, the fund house will choose a suitable investment theme.
In a ‘blue sky’ scenario, when the global and domestic economic growth is strong, the sector exposure of the portfolio will be tilted towards global cyclicals including metals, mining, oil sectors, and domestic cyclical sectors such as consumer durables, banking, auto, capital goods and infrastructure.
In case of a ‘dark cloud’ scenario when, both global and domestic economic activity is weak, domestic defensive sectors such as telecom, power, utilities and FMCG will be preferred.
The ‘rider’ theme will be activated in case of weak global growth but strong domestic growth. Here, sectors in the domestic cyclical industry will be chosen.
Lastly, in the ‘piggy backing’ theme that comes into picture in case of strong global growth and weak domestic growth, sectors under global cyclicals, domestic defensives, and export- oriented sectors such as information technology pharmaceuticals and auto ancillaries will be considered.
Once the sectors are decided, the stocks within the industry will be picked based on various financial parameters at the discretion of the fund manager.
The current business cycle is expected to be tilted towards the ‘rider’ phase, according to the fund house, since domestic growth is expected to improve further, and global growth is expected to be neutral due to the second wave of Covid-19 infections in select developed economies.
The fund will invest across sectors out of the Nifty 500 companies and will be benchmarked against the Nifty 500 TRI. The scheme is also expected to have exposure to international equity to an extent of up to 15 per cent of the portfolio depending on the business cycle.
There’s only one another business cycle scheme in the Indian MF space — L&T Business Cycles Fund.
As on November 30, 2020, the fund has invested significantly in sectors including commodities (31 per cent of portfolio), financial services (21%) and manufacturing (23%).
But the performance of this fund has not been satisfactory with recorded returns for one-, three- and five- year periods at 5.6 per cent, -1.88 per cent and 6.33 per cent, respectively, as against its benchmark — S&P BSE 200 TRI — returns of 10.12 per cent, 7.97 per cent and 11.69 per cent.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
New Year offers opportunities in equity, debt and gold.But your need to tread with caution
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, they you should get personal accident insurance ...
Gold can move up to ₹56,200 before the end of this year; it can even head towards ₹60,000
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
Poised to be the ‘new Nutella’, a Belgian cookie butter has social media all agog
Happy New Year!On this day in 1954, the Bharat Ratna Awards were instituted. This quiz is all about India’s ...
The best classroom is the outside world — readily available and for free
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...