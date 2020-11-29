It pays to know your fund manager

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
One of the most important aspects when analysing a mutual fund is the quality and depth of the fund manager. The decisions that the fund manager makes will ultimately decide the returns the unit holders make.
There is no strict parameter available to decipher the quality of the mutual fund (MF) manager. However, here we lay down some key points that investors can take into account to identify the quality of the fund manager.
The first and most important of all is the analysis of the Mutual Fund Portfolio. It is the constitution of stocks or the underlying portfolio that provides vital details about the strategy employed by the fund manager. Many of them are constrained to follow the momentum strategy. This results in chasing high beta or hot stocks/sectors for short-term returns without paying much attention to the fundamentals of the company.
Secondly, the churn rates. It is defined as the number of stocks that the fund manager sells during the year to buy new stocks. Many actively managed mutual funds have very high churn rates. For instance, Edelweiss Large Cap Fund has 356 per cent churn, Taurus Large Cap equity - 119 per cent, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value - 156 per cent. Churn rates provide a direct understanding of the conviction the fund manager has on the stocks.
Next, the historical track record of a fund manager. This provides vital clues on the ability of the fund managers to sustain outperformance over a long period. In a 10-year time horizon, both an economic up-cycle and down cycle play out . According to BSE data, 61.34 per cent of all large-cap fund managers underperformed the S&P BSE 100 index over 10-year period.
Lastly, a fund manager must have the ability to stick to his strategy and not short-term chase fads/movements which may not work well in the long term. For example, during the Covid-19 crash in March 2020, most fund managers had sold financials at rock-bottom valuations. But most of the financials are now making lifetime highs. Similarly, before Covid-19 crisis, most of the fund managers were underweight on pharma. Most changed their stance now as they were missing the huge upside. They thus rushed to buy pharma stocks at any valuation.
The writer is CIO, JST Investments
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
The last date for tax filing is just a month away. Here’s a guide to save the stress and the last minute rush
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
It comes with interest rate risk; though it carries no liquidity or credit risk
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
My new life as a Gallery Gal has been greatly enhanced by the FLEX Shuttle that conveys me to and from the ...
Perched at the tip of Mumbai, Colaba — as we know it today — has had a fascinating journey that spans three ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...