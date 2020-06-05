After stake sale to Mubadala, Jio Platforms could see more deals, and an IPO as well

My Five | No to frequent caffeine, yes to archery & cycling
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
In its sixth major stake sale announcement in under six weeks, Reliance Industries Ltd(RIL) has sold 1.85 per cent in Jio Platforms (its digital business holding company) for about ₹9,094 crore to Mubadala, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor.
Prior to this, since end-April, RIL had sold about 17.1 per cent in Jio Platforms for nearly ₹78,562 crore to marquee technology players and investors – Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic and KKR.
The Mubadala deal pegs Jio Platforms’ equity value at ₹4.91-lakh crore and its enterprise value at ₹5.16-lakh crore — the same as implied by the previous four stake sale deals, and a premium of about 12.5 per cent equity value as implied by the Facebook deal.
With the Mubadala deal, RIL has now sold about 19 per cent in Jio Platforms for about ₹87,655 crore. There could be more deals on the cards. Reports suggest that Microsoft and the Saudi sovereign wealth fund are also looking to buy stake in Jio Platforms. All this seems to be prepping the ground for a possible initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms that reports say could be done on foreign bourses such as the Nasdaq. In this context, the Centre’s recent announcement of allowing Indian companies to list directly overseas holds significance.
RIL has been able to get top-dollar for its stake sales in Jio Platforms. The Facebook deal valuation was 10-15 per cent higher than what many analysts were earlier estimating, and the subsequent deals are at about 12.5 per cent higher equity valuation compared with the Facebook deal. The valuation in a possible IPO on foreign bourses could get another lift-up, with many marquee global investors already on board and technology companies getting premium valuation in overseas markets.
The deals in Jio Platforms have been a key reason for in the sharp rally in the RIL stock from March lows. The successful completion of the ₹53,124-crore rights issue has also helped; the stock has recouped almost all its losses and is now again close to its all-time peak. The market seems confident about RIL’s plan to become net debt-free within a year, thanks to the rapid fund-raising over the past couple of months. The company’s net debt (debt less cash) as on March 2020 was about ₹1.6-lakh crore. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio as of March 2020 was 0.74 times.
It is also significant that while RIL has been successfully selling off stake in Jio Platforms, its rivals in the telecom and digital business — Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea — also seem to be making their fund-raising moves. Amazon is said to be in talks to pick up a 5 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel for $2 billion. This suggests an equity valuation of Bharti Airtel of about ₹3-lakh crore, close to its current market capitalisation of ₹3.19-lakh crore. That’s a discount of about 35 per cent to Jio Platforms’ equity value of about ₹4.9-lakh crore, implied by the recent stake sale deals.
Google is also reported to be in talks with the beleaguered Vodafone-Idea to pick up a 5 per cent stake. A three-cornered fight among the Indian telecom and digital biggies, each backed by global tech titans with big financial muscle, could well be on the cards.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
The need for safe blood is universal and June 14 is marked by the World Health Organization as World Blood ...
Covid presents the perfect time, if any, to reset and restart
An insider view of the industry’s journey, its twists and turns, and challenges
In April, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund had announced its plan to wind up six of its debt funds
The new forms require a host of additional disclosures including details on certain expenditures
₹1003 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 99097010201036 Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed ...
The June futures contract of zinc on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which was largely consolidating ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...