Q3 comment | Bajaj Auto : Superior product and market mix drive profitability

Are we headed for a leaner, narrower bureaucracy?
Slicing down the number of services may be a good idea, but could be tricky
Despite the slowdown in domestic motorcycle sales, Bajaj Auto has reported a good set of numbers in the quarter ended December 2019. Better export volumes, which brought in higher realisations, lower input costs as well as benefit of reduction in corporate tax rate have helped the company clock a 14.5 per cent growth in net profit to ₹1,261 crore over the December 2018 quarter.
Though total volumes dropped by 4.5 per cent year-on-year, the company managed to show a 2.6 per cent growth in revenues to ₹7,436 crore. A 7.5 per cent growth in average realisation due to superior product mix helped the company. Volume growth in domestic three-wheelers and higher international sales improved realisations.
Three-wheelers and exports are among the more profitable segments for the company. Domestic three-wheeler volumes grew by 6 per cent as against the 16 per cent fall in motorcycle sales. Export volumes grew by 7 per cent driven by good demand in Africa, Latin America and Sri Lanka. The company also benefited from the depreciation in rupee. Average realisation per US dollar was ₹71.3 in the third quarter of this fiscal as against ₹68.5 in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal. International sales during the quarter constituted 43 per cent of net sales.
Lower input costs helped operating margins. Raw material cost as a percentage of sales came in at 69.4 per cent during the quarter, a drop from 75 per cent a year ago. Operating margins expanded by 150 basis points year-on-year to 17.8 per cent. Thanks to the reduction in corporate tax rates announced a few months ago, tax as a percentage of profits stood at 24.5 per cent, compared with 29.3 per cent last year. This resulted in tax outgo dropping by 10 per cent. Higher operating margins and lower tax outgo aided double digit profit growth.
While the company expects international business to show stable performance in the near future, the transition to BS-VI may delay the recovery in domestic motorcycle sales. The company has commenced dispatches of BS-VI vehicles to dealerships and the price hike is between ₹6,000 and ₹10,000 across the motorcycle portfolio, according to the management.
At a time when domestic consumer is reluctant to loosen his purse strings, this increase could be a dampener. However, the company is expected to be in a better position than peers as its international exposure shields it from these uncertainties. Recognising this, the stock has gained about 25 per cent in the last year. It now trades at a valuation of 17.5 times its trailing twelve month earnings, higher than peer Hero Moto Corp’s 14.5 times. Hence, near-term upside may be limited.
Slicing down the number of services may be a good idea, but could be tricky
How Xiaomi has cracked the code on hiring committed people
Here are factors that can make us redundant and irrelevant
Affordable pricing and premium specs make it a value-for-money deal
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
Worst of revenue decline on an annual basis is behind us: Agrawal of DSP MF
Just 8 private life insurers and 4 general insurers have increased foreign promoter holding to 49% since the ...
Artist Jitish Kallat’s latest multimedia work is a reminder that friendship is possible even amidst diversity
In posing afresh the issue of judicial intervention in religious matters, the Supreme Court concedes the ...
Why the world would be a much better place if fewer people drove cars
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...