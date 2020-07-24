JSW Steel: Realisation down 21% on higher exports, weak demand for superior products

MGNREGA: A welcome salve in pandemic times
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Lower production, weak domestic demand and poor realisations exerted pressure on JSW Steel’s profit for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company reported a net loss of ₹582 crore for Q1 FY21 against profit of ₹1,008 crore a year ago.
In the June quarter, JSW Steel functioned at an average capacity utilisation of about 66 per cent (average utilisation level of 89 per cent in FY20) and produced 2.96 million tonnes (mt) of crude steel, lower by 30 per cent y-o-y.
As the domestic demand for the metal in the June quarter was hugely impacted, JSW Steel enhanced exports to liquidate the inventory. Out of 2.79 mt of sales in Q1 FY21 (down 25 per cent Y-o-Y), export sales accounted for 53 per cent. Generally, JSW Steel’s share of exports in the total sales would be around 15-25 per cent. The strategy of increasing the exports share is, however, not unique to JSW Steel. The Indian steel exports rose to 5.54 mt in the June quarter as against 1.83 mt in the corresponding period a year ago.
The operating margins of JSW Steel on a consolidated basis stood at about 11.38 per cent in the June quarter (18.76 per cent in Q1 FY20). This is largely due to the lower realisation during the quarter.
For instance, the realisation per tonne of steel of the Indian operations stood at ₹36,671, lower by 21 per cent y-o-y. This could have been due to the higher volumes of export sales, for which the realisations are at discount compared to the realisations in Indian market.
Also, the product mix played the spoilsport. In Q1 FY21, the share of high margin, automotive steel’s share in the total sales fell by about 50 per cent to seven per cent of total sales when compared to a year ago. This is on the back of decline in passenger and commercial vehicle sales in the country.
Resultantly, the proportion of value added and special products sales (including automotive) in the overall sales mix lowered – from 49 per cent in Q1 FY20 to 38 per cent now.
Meanwhile, on the costs front, while there was a benefit on savings due to lower costs of iron ore – key raw material – costs, it was offset largely by higher coking coal prices during the quarter.
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Maserati starts out on its EV journey with the Ghibli. Can the new Hybrid change its fortunes?
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
Paying tax on interest on receipt basis, rather than on accrual, can help
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...