News Analysis

Q4 Comment

Maruti Q4: Margin pressure may continue amid uncertainty on fresh demand

Parvatha Vardhini C BL Research Bureau | Updated on April 27, 2021

The logo of Maruti Suzuki India is seen on a glass door at a showroom in New Delhi   -  REUTERS

Limited price increase amid steep rise in prices of commodities impacted operating profits and margins

Published on April 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Quarterly Results
analysts' comment
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.