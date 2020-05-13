TDS/TCS cuts: Advantage self-employed

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
The Finance Minister had announced a 25 per cent cut in the prevailing rates of tax deduction at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) for certain specified payments (excluding salaries) and receipts. This deduction shall be applicable for the remaining part of FY21, starting Thursday (May 14).
Payments for contracts, professional fees, interest, rent, dividend, commission, brokerage, etc., shall be eligible for this reduced rate of TDS. Clarity is awaited on the specified receipts for which the 25 per cent cut in TCS rates shall apply.
For taxpayers who are self-employed, the reduced rate of TDS/TCS can mean higher income on hand. Take for instance, those earning income in the form of fee for professional and technical services and royalty income, such as Chartered Accountants and other technical consultants, will now have more income in hand.
The salaried class and pensioners, however, do not have such a relief for their salary or pension income. However, if they earn other forms of income such as rent and interest on fixed deposits, TDS on such incomes will now be deducted at 7.5 per cent only, compared to 10 per cent earlier, for payments starting Thursday.
However, taxpayers have to note that, juxtaposed to a regular cut in tax rates, the cut in TDS/TCS rates, is nothing but a temporary relief in cash flows. This is because, the cut in TDS rates, does not alter your ultimate tax liability.
Thus, any deficit in tax liability, due to reduced rate of TDS/TCS, should be payable through advance-tax instalments.
The first instalment for advance tax for FY21 is due on June 15, 2020, by when you are required to pay up to 15 per cent of your tax liability for FY21. Failure to pay such an amount can attract interest at the rate of 1 per cent per month each under section 234 B and 234 C.
In this context, CA Naveen Wadhwa, DGM - R&D, Taxmann.com, brings to notice, a recent ordinance, promulgated on March 31, 2020. The ordinance provided an additional window of 15 days for payment of the first instalment of advance tax.
“During this additional window, the rate of interest shall be 0.75 per cent per month, thereafter, interest shall be levied at the rate of 1 per cent per month,” he clarifies.
If you are not liable to pay advance tax, you may then see higher self assessment tax outgo when filing your return, if you fall in a tax slab which is higher than the TDS rate.
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
For efficient management of a retirement corpus, one should focus more on certainty of income than on ...
Some of the MSME measures are part of Budget and Sinha panel recommendations
The Finance Minister had announced a 25 per cent cut in the prevailing rates of tax deduction at source (TDS) ...
Take-home pay will rise but retirement kitty will fall; employer’s cost-to-company will also fall
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...