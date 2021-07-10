Explaining core and satellite portfolio strategy

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
A coffee time conversation between two colleagues leads to an interesting explainer on a portfolio construction strategy.
Vina: Did you hear about Meena making windfall gains through her smallcase investments? Makes me want to try my hand at it too. I felt exactly the same way when cryptos rallied last year. I think it is some kind of FOMO playing out!
Tina: Relax Vina. It is not like she has got the Midas touch when it comes to investing. You can also up your game by venturing into other asset classes. But be mindful of the risk you undertake. I hope you know that every asset class that promises you superior returns comes attached with equally superior risks too.
Vina: Agreed! But isn’t there a way out. I mean, what is one to do if one wants to generate better than market returns, and at the same time contain the risks.
Tina: Have you heard of the Core - Satellite portfolio strategy? It is a strategy that aims to optimise costs, taxes and risks in the overall portfolio while aiming to maximize returns. May be this approach could help you address your FOMO.
Vina: I assume, the core is the main portfolio. But, what is the satellite portfolio? Does it keep revolving around the core? Like the Moon around planet Earth?
Tina: No Vina. This strategy works as follows. The core portfolio is made up of funds or other investments that aim at acheiving one’s financial goals --- be it through debt instruments (sovereign or otherwise), funds (ETFs or index funds) and other assets that essentially help cut down on costs and volatility in the long run. For longer tenure portfolios, gold can also form part of the core portfolio. The smaller satellite portfolio is one where you can try your hand at actively-managed riskier assets for alpha generation. One can also use his / her satellite portfolio for saving taxes by investing in equity-linked savings schemes or ELSS. Depending upon one’s goals and the risk associated with the stock picks, direct equity investments can either be part of your core or satellite portfolio.
Vina: Why two portfolios? How does that help?
Tina: While the core helps in generating the minimumreturn required to meet one’s goals according to one’s risk appetite, the satellite portfolio adds extra spice to these returns. This is definitely better than burning one’s fingers by investing the entire corpus in risky assets, all in the name of seeking alpha.
Vina: Fair point. What is the ratio in which I should split my portfolio into core and satellite, then?
Tina: While there is no one size fits all approach, most experts advise a 70-80 per cent allocation to the core portfolio. The ideal ratio depends on the type of assets added to your satellite portfolio and the amount of risk they would add to your overall portfolio. The idea is to earn the minimum return to meet your financial goals through your core portfolio investments. One’s satellite investments can range from credit risk funds to thematic or international mutual funds to direct investments in equity. Some also prefer to add alternate investments such as REITs/InvITs, PMS, private equity (including pre-IPOs) and even cryptos to their satellite portfolio. Whatever the asset class(/es) you choose, the losses if any, should not eat away too much into your overall portfolio return.
Vina: Right. Simply put, this strategy seems like a fair way in which one can try to get the best of both worlds, superior returns with a cap on the downside risk.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The adman’s day dawns with verses on topical concerns. They are my sunrise, he says, after completing six ...
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...