Readers’ Feedback

The following two comments are in the context of the Big Story, ‘Mining for multi-baggers’ published on January 24:

With the Sensex at all-time high levels, it is all the more tedious task for retail investors to find a worthy stock to invest in. And it is indeed crystal clear that financials are just one tool, and corporate governance and pledged shares, etc, are also equally critical, especially after ILFS, Yes Bank kind of fiascos.

––Bal Govind

I thank you very much for such beautiful, in-depth research (on the topic). I would like to suggest publishing comprehensive articles on guarded investments for senior citizens in the age group of 60-65.

––Shakil Akhtar

BusinessLine Research Bureau says: Thank you for your feedback. We write on senior citizen investment options across pages, from time to time. We will strive to bring out more comprehensive stories on the topic. Keep reading!

The following two comments are in the context of the article, ‘How to use DuPont analysis to understand RoE’: published on January 24:

It was a well-presented story. I would like to add a couple of ideas: 1) An increase in financial leverage is fine if risk in operating cash flow is declining. IBM, Accenture and Apple are good examples. 2) Financial leverage is a better measure of indebtedness, as it considers operating liabilities, too.

––Anil K Sood

Very well analysed.

––Vinay K Srivastava

I have been a regular reader of BL for a long time and follow BL Portfolio Star Track MF Ratings.

I don’t understand why Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund, whose performance has not been up to the mark, is assigned a 4-star rating.

Can you please explain the logic behind this?

––Stanly Dsouza, Udupi

BLRB says: Thank you for writing to us. For rating purposes, we consider one-, three- and five-year rolling returns for a total of seven-year NAV history for equity and hybrid funds. We also consider Sortino ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, for the rating purpose. It is completely automated.

ABSL Pure Value’s better long-term performance would have gained it a 4-star rating.

We undertake a re-rating exercise every few months and the next one is expected to be completed very soon.

The new BL Portfolio is superb! Please consider starting a book review/recommendation column — of both classics and new books (on personal finance, investment, financial sector, etc).

––Rajit Vasudevan

BLRB says: Thank you for your suggestion. We will consider it.

Please publish the NAV of the mutual funds you recommend, to measure how they have fared over a period of time.

––Venkat

BLRB says: We do publish a chart with returns alongside the fund recommendation. Returns are a function of NAV movement. We will try to add the NAV as on date in the article.

I have been reading BL for many years. I welcome the issue on Sundays. Could you print the paper in light orange or baby pink so that we can recognise it distinctly from other issues during the week? Besides, the issue would look pleasing on Sundays. May I request a section for students of management in which you explain how to do fundamental analysis and other basic concepts of finance?

–– Anand S

BLRB says: Thank you for your feedback. We will strive to include the content you have suggested.