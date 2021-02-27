Readers’ feedback

Some of the stocks in BusinessLine Portfolio’s Take 500 page has data related to 2016 and 2017. Can you rectify this?

––Ananthanarayanan, Hyderabad

BL Research Bureau says: Apologies for the inconvenience caused and thank you for bringing this to our notice. We have rectified this since last week’s (February 21) edition. Our base now is limited to companies in the BSE 500 index.

The data on Nifty Forward PE for 2021 published on the February 21 edition changes from Page 1 to Page 2. Why are they drastically different?

––Ajay Changia

BLRB Says: Thanks for pointing out the difference. The numbers on page 2 are an automated feed from Bloomberg that picks the annual estimates for 2021.For the article on page 1, we have taken a summation of forward four quarters’ estimates. We are reconciling the reasons for this difference with Bloomberg.

The BL Portfolio Podcast shared on February 21 on ‘Fixed income investment options’ was lucid. Thanks.

––Vijay KThe below comments are with respect to the Big Story titled ‘IPO Lessons for Investors’ published on February 21:

Nicely detailed to act as a caution for the retail investor. It would have been better if the issue price was also mentioned so as to provide a clear picture on the loss/gain at the current price.

––Ajay Gupta

Those, who are not able to make any analysis on valuations or basics of an IPO stock, can follow institutional investors. However, those who resort to this idea shall exit immediately upon making listing gains even if it is less than 15 per cent, and should not wait for larger returns. In worst case, loss is restricted to 2- 5 per cent of the investment which can be managed.

––Somu G

Good one, especially for retail investors

––Prasheel

Biggest and most important thing even about good IPOs is what you do post- listing.Very good read. Nicely written

––Ameya Dharmadhikari

Wonderful coverage

––Sathish

Nice Analysis

––Dhruvin Doshi

Very nicely written

––Sandesh

‘Lessons for investors’ about IPO strategy was precise. It gave insights into history of IPOs and its performance over the last few years. Risks and opportunities are well explained through 4 lessons.

––Yadu Moss

The article was very informative and can be easily understood.

––Venkat Eswarlu

The below two comments are with respect to the article titled ‘Petronet LNG:Value pick in growing LNG space’ that was published on February 21, 2021.

Nice write-up

––Shounak

That’s good analysis, Satya.

––Dhruvin Doshi

This is with respect to the article titled ‘Simply put: Yield to maturity’ that was published on February 21, 2021. Lucid explanation of how bond yield and market prices inter play

––Venkat Dosapati

Good analysis under Movers and Shakers

––E V Logesh

Spent lot of time today (February 21) reading BL Portfolio . Insightful, simplified and lucidly written articles. Compliments to the team!

––Vijay

I bought BusinessLine Portfolio for the first time on February 21 this year and found the newspaper so full of information that I have decided to subscribe to it . Business Portfolio gives indepth information about stocks and futures and options.

–– Ashok Gurung