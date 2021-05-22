Why rising inflation impacts growth stocks

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Two school friends and veteran investors bumped into each other after decades in a coffee shop. As they sipped their cup, their ears perked up to a song ‘this is ourselves under pressure. Under Pressure.’
Veena: My portfolio has been under pressure recently. I was heavily invested in Nasdaq 100 funds, early stage technology and growth stocks and I thought they will continue to do well.
Ram: Some of them may do well in the long run, but in the short to medium term they will continue to remain under pressure if recently emerging concerns on inflation in the US persist.
Veena: Why should inflation or interest rates impact technology stocks.
Ram: Stock markets look to future earnings and discount it to net present value (NPV). When treasury yields move up on inflation concerns, your discounting rate increases and your NPV of earnings reduce.
Veena: Yes, but I still don’t understand why growth stocks should fall more than other stocks?
Ram: That is because the earnings of growth stocks are more back-end loaded. For example if you take a five-year period, most of the growth stock’s earnings may come only in the 4th and 5th year.Well-established companies which are likely to report consistent earnings..
Since the earnings are five years away, you need to discount it five times. When interest rates are low, it hence works in favour of growth stocks.
Veena: So, you mean when interest rates rise, the discounting rate increases and it impacts NPV of later year earnings?
Ram: Yes. Check this on excel. Assume discounting rate of 6 per cent and there are 2 companies A and B (growth) with same total earnings of ₹100 in 5 years, but A gives earnings of ₹20 for each of the 5 years, and B gives the earning of ₹100 only in the 5th year. NPV of A’s earnings is ₹84.25 and B’s is ₹74.73. Increase the rate to 8 per cent, A’s NPV is ₹79.85 and B’s, ₹68.06.
Veena: A’s NPV reduces by 5.2 per cent, while decline for B at 8.9 per cent due to the 2 per cent interest rate increase?
Ram: Bingo! Hence, growth stocks are under pressure.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
An app connects teachers to their students notwithstanding slow 2G connections
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...