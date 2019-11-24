Your Taxes

My five: Rohan Kumar
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
I wish to create two separate irrevocable specific private trusts for two of my minor granddaughters who are living in the UK with their NRI parents. My granddaughters do not have any other income. Since they are NRIs, do I need to obtain any permission from the RBI for creation of the trusts? If so, please guide me on how to get the same.
MP Swamy
Provision for creation of private trust in India by a resident Indian for NRI family members (beneficiaries) is not in the Income tax Act.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also not provided any guidance on the creation of private trust for NRI family members in India. You may, therefore, seek legal advice and consult the RBI for creation of private trust in India for NRI family members.
We would like to add that any payment/remittance of the funds overseas would be covered under foreign exchange regulations and may require approval from the RBI.
The writer is Partner, Deloitte India.
Send your queries to [email protected]
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
The lacklustre performance over the last 10 years shows we are far short of the targets
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Palliative care is getting redefined, as Cipla’s initiative illustrates
Digital deals are grabbing a good part of the revenue pie, but client spends are slowing down. So, what does ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 are moving sideways, but with a negative bias
It does, and it improves investors’ odds of higher returns
The fund will invest in up to 30 high-conviction stocks across various sectors
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...