Generally, people are not comfortable when it comes to discussing estate planning anything associated with death is seen in a negative light. However, dying intestate would mean that your property shall not be distributed as per your wish.
There can be long-drawn legal battles. Hence, preparing a will becomes very much important. Tune in to the podcast to understand various aspects of the will.
Listen in!
