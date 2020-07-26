Bandu’s Blockbusters

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided he’d had enough. It was time for him to turn ‘smart’. His dead granny's voice rang in his ears — “Read the papers, Bandya, they tell you all.” So, off went Bandu to the stash of newspapers on his father’s desk. As luck would have it, the ﬁrst paper Bandu got his hands on was The Hindu BusinessLine. The stock recos, in particular, had him in thrall. Soon Bandu metamorphosed into an ace investor and trader.
These days, Bandu picks five stocks each Sunday, which he believes will be blockbusters over the next week.
Rail Vikas Nigam
Grindwell Norton
KPR Mill
SJVN
Bharti Infratel
Here's your chance to match step with Bandu. Guess the stock that will give the best return by next Friday (BSE prices). By Wednesday noon, mail us your pick and its expected price rise to bandublockbuster@gmail.com with your name, mobile number and address. One lucky winner will get a prize of ₹2,000.
Last week’s prize winner: Kashinath Nayak
Last week’s winning stock: Deepak Nitrite
Closing price (July 17): ₹593.55
Closing price (July 24): ₹593.55
Return: 12.14%
Corrigendum: In the July 20 edition, the closing price of JSW Steel on July 17 was erroneously mentioned as ₹201.15. The correct closing price on July 17 was ₹206.75. The stock of JSW Steel went up by 6.96 per cent for the week ended on July 17. On this basis, Naveenkumar has emerged the actual winner. We deeply regret the error.
