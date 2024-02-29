The much-awaited merger of Reliance’s media assets and Disney India business is finally happening. Yesterday Reliance Industries (RIL), Viacom 18 (a subsidiary of Reliance Industries) and the century-old US media behemoth Walt Disney announced the signing of a binding definitive agreement to merge the media assets of Viacom 18 and Disney’s Star India. The value of the merged entity has been pegged at $8.5 billion. Based on RIL’s direct and indirect ownership in Viacom 18, its effective stake in the merged media entity is estimated to be 49-50 per cent.

Based on RIL’s current share price, this represents just ₹40-50 per share (or 1.5 per cent of value). Further, this value is, to a large extent, already reflected in its share price, given RIL’s existing ownership in Viacom 18. Bottomline: this transaction is insignificant for RIL.

Why the buzz?

The merger creates India’s leading media conglomerate. The combined portfolio of 120-plus channels span multiple genres (pan India)with viewership of over 750 million (broadcast and streaming). The combined might will give the merged entity leverage with advertisers across platforms (TV and digital/streaming) as well as in content negotiations with third parties. With a huge library of content and exclusive licence to distribute Disney films and productions within India, and access to the 30,000 content assets of Disney built over a century, the streaming services can grow significantly over the long term.

This is said to favour RIL’s telecom business, given that the streaming services of the merged media entity will be bundled with it. Nevertheless, the impact may not be very significant as such bundling can be provided without owning media assets as well.

Hence while the deal may not be a game changer for RIL, given its size and scale, it’s a significant event for the Indian media industry and the ecosystem around it. A successful completion of the deal will chart a new path in the evolution of the Indian media industry.

Impact on listed subsidiaries

RIL’s listed media subsidiaries, Network18 Media and Investments and TV18 Broadcast, hit lower circuit today. TV18 is in the process of being merged into Network 18, after which Network 18 will hold 13-14 per cent (on a fully diluted basis) in Viacom 18 (whose stake in the merged RIL-Disney media business will be 46.82 per cent).

Thus the revamped Network 18 will have around 6 per cent stake in the new media conglomerate. Without adjusting for holding discount, this will represent around 25 per cent of market cap. Pls note these are approximate estimates based on current market cap of Network 18 and TV18, share-swap ratio and the elimination of Network 18’s current stake of over 50 per cent in TV18.

The negative reaction in the stock is perhaps due to the small indirect ownership in the merged entity, which implies the upside from the RIL-Disney deal may not be significant for Network 18 after adjusting for holding company discount for its stake in Viacom18.