Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1. Though I just completed 30 years being in corporate form, my founder family has been in my business since the 1930s. Hence, my corporate name is my founder’s surname.

2. My recent IPO got oversubscribed by almost 200 times in QIB category but got listed at only a small premium. It has taken more than a year to triple from offer price.

3. I am the largest player in my region though I am not even 1/10th of the largest player of India. Dada of our iconic sport helps me build my brand.

4. I have a seven-member board, six of whom graduated from the same university and the other from another university 10 km away.

5. My billion-dollar valuation is based on almost 50 times’ earnings though my earnings have grown at 20 per cent CAGR over the last five years with around 15 per cent RoE.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: TVS Srichakra Ltd

Last week’s winner: Kalyan Banerjee